Strong defense as Faribault Falcons beat Rochester John Marshall Rockets

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Faribault Falcons secured the home victory against the Rochester John Marshall Rockets. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Falcons took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Brody Redding. Justin Drevlow and Oliver Linnemann assisted.

Brody Redding scored late in the second period, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

Late, Tommy Kunze scored a goal, assisted by Owen Nesburg and Oliver Linnemann, making the score 3-0.

The Falcons increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period when Ethan Amundson found the back of the net, assisted by Nick Archambault and Parker Morrow.

The Falcons made it 5-0 when Brody Redding scored, in the middle of the third. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next up:

The Rockets play against St. Paul Johnson on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Martin County Arena. The Falcons will face Fairmont on Tuesday at 3 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center.