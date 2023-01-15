Strong defense as Faribault Falcons beat Austin Packers

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Faribault Falcons secured the road victory against the Austin Packers. The game ended 6-0.

The visiting Falcons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Brody Redding. Logan Peroutka and Owen Nesburg assisted.

The Falcons' Logan Peroutka increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Oliver Linnemann and Parker Morrow.

The Falcons increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Oliver Linnemann found the back of the net, assisted by Tommy Kunze and Parker Morrow.

Halfway through, Tommy Kunze scored a goal, assisted by Owen Nesburg and Oliver Linnemann, making the score 4-0.

The Falcons increased the lead to 5-0 within the first minute of the third period when Tommy Kunze scored yet again, assisted by Oliver Linnemann.

The Falcons increased the lead to 6-0 early into the third when Logan Peroutka netted one again, assisted by Tommy Kunze and Oliver Linnemann. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next games:

The Packers host the Worthington Trojans in the next game at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Arena. The same day, the Falcons will host the Dodge Wildcats at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.