Strong defense as Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves beat Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Ely/Tower-Soudan Timberwolves secured the road victory against the Webster/Siren/Frederic/Luck/Grantsburg (Wis.) Blizzard. The game ended 9-0.

The Timberwolves took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Drew Marolt. Kole Macho assisted.

The Timberwolves increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Drew Marolt scored again.

The Timberwolves' Kole Macho increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Deegan Richards and Alex Merriman.

The Timberwolves increased the lead to 4-0 with a goal from Deegan Richards late into the first, assisted by Kole Macho.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Timberwolves.

Jackson Hegman increased the lead to 7-0 early in the third period.

Drew Marolt increased the lead to 8-0 four minutes later, assisted by Deegan Richards.

The Timberwolves made it 9-0 when Logan Loe beat the goalie, assisted by Brady Eaton and Garrett Rohr halfway through the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Blizzard travel to Ely/Tower-Soudan on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Proctor Rails. The Timberwolves will face International Falls on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bronco Arena.