Strong defense as Elk River/Zimmerman Elks beat Coon Rapids Cardinals

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Elk River/Zimmerman Elks secured the home victory against the Coon Rapids Cardinals. The game ended 4-0.

The Elks took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Preston Holmes.

The Elks' Kole Mears increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Sam Stockman and Blake Rinehart.

Mason Schmitt scored early into the second period, assisted by Braden Hansberger and Jace Bouten.

The Elks made it 4-0 when Braden Hansberger netted one, assisted by Mason Schmitt and Gavin Sperling halfway through.

Next up:

The Elks host the Osseo Orioles in the next game at home on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Dick Vraa Ice Arena. The same day, the Cardinals will host the Andover Huskies at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.