Strong defense as Eden Prairie Eagles beat Grand Rapids Thunderhawks

Two goals scored – and a shutout. The Eden Prairie Eagles secured the home victory against the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks. The game ended 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Cole Saterdalen scored assisted by Tommy Moen and Andy Earl.

John Kleis increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Tate Bloch.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Eagles will host the Hornets at 8 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena, and the Thunderhawks will visit the Elks at 6 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena.