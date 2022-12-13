Strong defense as Eastview Lightning beat Eagan Wildcats

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Eastview Lightning secured the road victory against the Eagan Wildcats. The game ended 7-0.

The visiting Lightning opened strong, with Jordan Brothers scoring in the first minute, assisted by John Kisch and Nick Karam.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Tyler Cords scored the first goal, assisted by Charlie Ortman and Nick Karam.

The Lightning increased the lead to 3-0 within the first minute of the second period when Jordan Brothers scored yet again, assisted by Zach Wooten and John Kisch.

The Lightning increased the lead to 4-0 early when John Kisch beat the goalie, assisted by Zach Wooten and Abram Johnson.

Jordan Brothers increased the lead to 5-0 early into the third period, assisted by Zach Wooten and Logan Opgrand.

John Kisch increased the lead to 6-0 two minutes later, assisted by Zach Wooten and Jordan Brothers.

The Lightning made it 7-0 when Tanner Kronberg netted one, assisted by Tyler Cords and Charlie Ortman halfway through the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Coming up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Wildcats hosting Prior Lake at 7 p.m. CST at Dakotah! Ice Center, and the Lightning visiting Farmington at 7 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena.