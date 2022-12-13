Strong defense as East Grand Forks Green Wave beats Grand Forks Central Knights

Three goals scored – and a shutout. East Grand Forks Green Wave secured the home victory against the Grand Forks Central Knights. The game ended 3-0.

The Green Wave took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Cole Bies. Jace Van Eps and Nick Corbett assisted.

Cole Bies scored late into the second period, assisted by Jace Van Eps and Cooper Hills.

The Green Wave made it 3-0 when Brock Schultz found the back of the net, assisted by Jace Fore and Landon Jameison late in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Green Wave travels to Warroad on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Gardens Arena. The Knights visit East Grand Forks to play the Green Wave on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Purpur Arena.