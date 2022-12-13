Strong defense as East Grand Forks Green Wave beats Crookston Pirates

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. East Grand Forks Green Wave secured the road victory against the Crookston Pirates. The game ended 8-0.

The Green Wave scored five goals in first period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the first break.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Green Wave.

The Green Wave made it 8-0 when Caleb Schmiedeberg netted one, assisted by Gage Seydel and Chance Moe early into the third period. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

The Green Wave plays against Grand Forks Central on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Waseca Bluejays. The Pirates will face St. Paul Johnson on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.