Strong defense as Duluth East Greyhounds beat Hopkins Royals
Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Duluth East Greyhounds secured the road victory against the Hopkins Royals. The game ended 7-0.
Next games:
The Royals travel to STMA on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Michael-Albertville Arena. The Greyhounds will face Mounds View on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden.