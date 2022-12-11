Strong defense as Crookston Pirates beat St. Paul Johnson Governors

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Crookston Pirates secured the road victory against the St. Paul Johnson Governors. The game ended 8-0.

The Pirates opened strong, with Jack Doda scoring in the first minute.

The Pirates increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Jack Doda scored yet again, assisted by Ryan Street and Carter Trudeau.

The second period ended with a 7-0 lead for the Pirates.

The Pirates increased the lead to 8-0 within the first minute when Nathan Kelly beat the goalie again, assisted by Blake Mesla and Ty Larson. That left the final score at 8-0.

Next games:

The Governors play Two Rivers away on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Gustafson-Phalen Arena. The Pirates will face Two Rivers at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena.