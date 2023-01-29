Strong defense as Chisago Lakes Wildcats beat St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Chisago Lakes Wildcats secured the home victory against the St. Paul Academy & Summit School Spartans. The game ended 5-0.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Tuesday, with the Wildcats hosting the Dodge Wildcats at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Arena, and the Spartans playing the Falcons at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.