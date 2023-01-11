SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Strong defense as Chisago Lakes Wildcats beat Northern Edge

Eight goals scored – and a shutout. The Chisago Lakes Wildcats secured the road victory against Northern Edge. The game ended 8-0.

img_500219525_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:53 PM
Next up:

The Wildcats play against Monticello on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Northern Edge players will face Becker/Big Lake on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Moose Sherritt Ice Arena.