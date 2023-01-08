Strong defense as Chisago Lakes Wildcats beat Alexandria Area Cardinals

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Chisago Lakes Wildcats secured the road victory against the Alexandria Area Cardinals. The game ended 3-0.

The Wildcats opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Cullen Dorcas scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Drake Thyen and Ben Kerkow.

The Wildcats increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Ben Kerkow beat the goalie, assisted by Jack Bakken.

In the end the 3-0 came from Brock Thompson who increased the Wildcats' lead, assisted by Dustin Palewicz, in the third period. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Cardinals will host the Warriors at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center, and the Wildcats will visit the Northern Edge players at 7 p.m. CST at East Bethel Ice Arena.