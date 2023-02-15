Strong defense as Chaska Hawks beat Waconia Wildcats
Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Chaska Hawks secured the road victory against the Waconia Wildcats. The game ended 5-0.
The visiting team took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Logan Grinnell.
Luke Iverson scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Matthew Magnusson.
Late, Logan Grinnell scored a goal, assisted by Zach Markwell and Tyler Schmieg, making the score 3-0.
Zach Markwell increased the lead to 4-0 in the third period, assisted by Ty Broten and Blake Markwell.
The Hawks made it 5-0 when Ty Broten scored, assisted by Matthew Magnusson late into the third period. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.
Coming up:
The Hawks play against Orono on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Waconia Hockey Arena. The Wildcats will face Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer on Thursday at 2 p.m. CST at Crookston Pirates.