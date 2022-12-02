Strong defense as Chanhassen Storm beat Rochester Mayo Spartans

Seven goals scored – and a shutout. The Chanhassen Storm secured the home victory against the Rochester Mayo Spartans. The game ended 7-0.

The hosting Storm took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Brayden Willis. Jake Risch and Col Baker assisted.

The Storm's Jack Christ increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Drew Jensen.

The Storm increased the lead to 3-0 with another goal from Jack Christ late into the first, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Drew Jensen.

The Storm increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Jake Risch scored, assisted by Col Baker and Tyler Smith.

The Storm scored one goal in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Tyler Smith increased the lead to 6-0 late into the third period, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Jack Christ.

In the end the 7-0 came from Nick Patka who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Joe Parker and Evan Miller, late in the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next up:

The Storm play Sartell away on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center. The Spartans will face Hastings at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Hastings Civic Arena.