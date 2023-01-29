Strong defense as Chanhassen Storm beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars
Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Chanhassen Storm secured the road victory against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The game ended 6-0.
Next games:
On Tuesday, the Jaguars will host the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden and the Storm will play against the Trojans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.