Strong defense as Chanhassen Storm beat Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights

Six goals scored – and a shutout. The Chanhassen Storm secured the home victory against the Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights. The game ended 6-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Jack Christ. Tyler Smith and Gavin Uhlenkamp assisted.

The Storm increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Col Baker scored, assisted by Brayden Willis and Caden Lee.

Brayden Willis scored early into the second period.

Billy McNeely then tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 4-0. Nick Patka assisted.

Gavin Uhlenkamp increased the lead to 5-0 early in the third period, assisted by Jack Christ and Owen Buesgens.

In the end the 6-0 goal came from Owen Buesgens who increased the Storm's lead, assisted by Gavin Uhlenkamp and Jack Christ, early into the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Storm travel to Delano on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Red Knights host New Prague to play the Trojans on Friday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rogers Royals.