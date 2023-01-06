Strong defense as Centennial Cougars beat Spring Lake Park Panthers

10 goals scored – and a shutout. The Centennial Cougars secured the road victory against the Spring Lake Park Panthers. The game ended 10-0.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Sam Menne found the back of the net, assisted by Drake Ramirez and Harper Searles.

The Cougars scored seven goals in second period an held the lead 9-0 going in to the second break.

The Cougars made it 10-0 when Harper Searles netted one, assisted by Austin Petersen and Drake Ramirez early into the third period. That left the final score at 10-0.

Next up:

On Saturday, the Panthers will play the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at Brooklyn Park Activity Center, and the Cougars will play the Cardinals at 3 p.m. CST at Centennial Ice Arena.