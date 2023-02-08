Strong defense as Centennial Cougars beat Mounds View Mustangs

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Centennial Cougars secured the road victory against the Mounds View Mustangs. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Casey Coenen. Austin Petersen and Sam Menne assisted.

The Cougars' Peyton Blair increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Drake Ramirez and Harper Searles.

Peyton Blair scored midway through the second period, assisted by Harper Searles.

The Cougars made it 4-0 when Peyton Blair netted one, assisted by Harper Searles and Sam Menne late in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Mustangs host the Irondale-St. Anthony Knights in the next game at home on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at National Sports Center. The same day, the Cougars will host the Elks at 7 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena.