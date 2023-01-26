Strong defense as Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights secured the home victory against the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The game ended 9-0.

The Red Knights took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Wes Berg. Mason Minor assisted.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first when Wes Berg scored again, assisted by Drew Stewart.

The Red Knights' Ben Norris increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Caleb Koskie and Michael Risteau.

The Red Knights scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-0 going in to the second break.

The Red Knights increased the lead to 7-0 early into the third period when Caleb Koskie netted one, assisted by Michael Risteau and Ben Norris.

Wes Berg increased the lead to 8-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Mason Minor and Maceo Phillips.

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Maximos Wendt who increased the Red Knights' lead, assisted by Peter Giertsen and Nick Palmer, late into the third. The 9-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Red Knights host Chanhassen on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center. The Jaguars visit Chanhassen to play the Storm on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.