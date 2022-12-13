Strong defense as Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights beat Andover Huskies

Three goals scored – and a shutout. The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights secured the road victory against the Andover Huskies. The game ended 3-0.

The Red Knights took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Drew Stewart. Wes Berg and Mason Stenger assisted.

Michael Risteau scored in the second period, assisted by Mason Stenger and Drew Stewart.

The Red Knights made it 3-0 when Drew Stewart found the back of the net, assisted by Michael Risteau in the middle of the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Red Knights play against Wayzata on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Andover Hockey Rink. The Andover Huskies will face Rogers on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Louis Park Rec Center.