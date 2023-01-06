Strong defense as Bemidji Lumberjacks beat Little Falls Flyers

Five goals scored – and a shutout. The Bemidji Lumberjacks secured the home victory against the Little Falls Flyers. The game ended 5-0.

The hosting Lumberjacks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Cael Knutson. Wyatt Mattfield and Nick Yavarow assisted.

The Lumberjacks increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Cael Knutson netted one yet again, assisted by Wyatt Mattfield.

The Lumberjacks made it 3-0 with a goal from Peyton Neadeau.

Peyton Neadeau increased the lead to 4-0 early into the third period, assisted by Gunnar Olson.

The Lumberjacks made it 5-0 when Ephram Boucher beat the goalie, assisted by Max Fankhanel late in the third. The 5-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Friday. The Lumberjacks will host the Cardinals at 7:15 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center, and the Flyers will visit the Tigers at 7 p.m. CST at Burich Arena.