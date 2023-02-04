Strong defense as Becker/Big Lake Eagles beat Moose Lake Area Rebels

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Becker/Big Lake Eagles secured the road victory against the Moose Lake Area Rebels. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Eagles opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grady Slepica scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Jase Tobako and Brayden Graning .

Brayden Graning scored early in the second period, assisted by Grady Slepica and Logan Ahlbrecht .

Halfway through, Eli Scheideman scored a goal, assisted by Jase Tobako and Grady Slepica, making the score 3-0.

The Eagles made it 4-0 when Cooper Wright scored, assisted by Jase Tobako and Eli Scheideman in the third period. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

The Rebels play Ashland away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Riverside Arena. The Eagles will face Mora-Milaca at home on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena.