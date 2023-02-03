Strong defense as Bagley/Fosston Flyers beat MayPort Ice Dawgs

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Bagley/Fosston Flyers secured the road victory against the MayPort Ice Dawgs. The game ended 4-0.

The visiting Flyers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Markus Olson. Breckin Levin and Isaac Schermerhorn assisted.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period, assisted by Markus Olson.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 3-0 two minutes later, assisted by Markus Olson and Quinten Friborg.

The Flyers made it 4-0 when Breckin Levin found the back of the net, assisted by Casey Hansen in the middle of the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

On Monday, the Ice Dawgs will host Crookston at 7 p.m. CST at Kim Braaten Memorial Arena and the Flyers will host Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena.