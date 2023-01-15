Strong defense as Bagley/Fosston Flyers beat Breckenridge Blades

Nine goals scored – and a shutout. The Bagley/Fosston Flyers secured the home victory against the Breckenridge Blades. The game ended 9-0.

The hosting team took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Markus Olson. Breckin Levin assisted.

The Flyers increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Breckin Levin scored, assisted by Markus Olson.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Flyers.

The Flyers increased the lead to 7-0, after only 42 seconds into the third period when Quinten Friborg beat the goalie again, assisted by Markus Olson and Breckin Levin.

Breckin Levin increased the lead to 8-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Markus Olson and Beau Gunderson.

The Flyers made it 9-0 when Markus Olson found the back of the net, assisted by Beau Gunderson late into the third. That left the final score at 9-0.

Next games:

The Flyers host Crookston on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bagley Hockey Arena. The Blades will face MayPort on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Ella Stern & Harry Stern Sports Arena.