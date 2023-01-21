Strong defense as Alexandria Area Cardinals beat Fergus Falls Otters

Four goals scored – and a shutout. The Alexandria Area Cardinals secured the home victory against the Fergus Falls Otters. The game ended 4-0.

Coming up:

The Cardinals host the Willmar Cardinals in the next game at home on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Runestone Community Center. The same day, the Otters will host the Storm at 7:15 p.m. CST at Fergus Falls Ice Arena.