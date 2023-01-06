Stillwater Area Ponies' winning run ended after game against Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

The Stillwater Area Ponies' run of six straight wins ended on the road against the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders. Thursday's game at Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena finished 7-5.

The Ponies' Luke Myers tied the game 1-1 early into the first period, assisted by David Calderone.

The Ponies took the lead with a goal from Ethan Bernier late in the first, assisted by Daniel Roeske and Kyle Einan.

Seven goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 5-5 going in to the second break.

Easton Swift took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Trey Gnetz and Jake Fisher.

Jake Fisher increased the lead to 7-5 late in the third assisted by Attila Lippai and Simon Houge.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Raiders hosting the Raiders at 8 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena and the Ponies visiting the Greyhounds at 6 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.