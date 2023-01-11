Stillwater Area Ponies pull ahead in the third to defeat Lakeville North Panthers

The Stillwater Area Ponies were victorious on the road against the Lakeville North Panthers. After two periods, the teams were tied at 3, but Stillwater pulled away in the third, winning the game 6-3.

The hosting Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Marcus Jackson scoring in the first period, assisted by Griffin Kranz and Caden St. John.

The Panthers' Parker Schultz increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted by Marcus Jackson.

The Ponies narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Daniel Roeske halfway through the first period, assisted by Brody Dustin and Carson Kingbay.

Three goals were scored in the second period, the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the third period.

Luke Myers took the lead early in the third period, assisted by David Calderone and Riley Skuza.

Ethan Bernier increased the lead to 5-3 seven minutes later.

Jax McGlynn increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Braden Wenner and Blaine Batchelor.

Next games:

The Panthers are set to face Eastview at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena, while the Ponies face Roseville Area at 7 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. Both games will be played on Thursday.