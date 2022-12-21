Stillwater Area Ponies keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Stillwater Area Ponies as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Mahtomedi Zephyrs, making it six in a row. They won 3-1 over Mahtomedi.

The Ponies took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ty Tuccitto. Carson Kingbay assisted.

The Ponies' Brody Dustin increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Wyatt Carroll and Ty Tuccitto.

Corey Bohmert scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by David Wolsfeld and Cav Bruner.

Blake Vanek increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period, assisted by Kyle Einan.

Next games:

The Ponies host Cloquet-Esko-Carlton on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Zephyrs will face Chisago Lakes on Friday at 5 p.m. CST at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.