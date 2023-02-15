Stillwater Area Ponies got a shutout against Rogers Royals

The Stillwater Area Ponies picked up a decisive road win against the Rogers Royals. The game ended in a shutout, 2-0.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Ponies took the lead when Riley Skuza scored assisted by Daniel Roeske.

Ty Tuccitto increased the lead to 2-0 late into the third period, assisted by Riley Skuza.

Next up:

The Ponies play against Holy Family on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Activity Center. The Royals will face Wayzata on Thursday at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center.