Stillwater Area Ponies got a shutout against East Ridge Raptors

The Stillwater Area Ponies picked up a decisive road win against the East Ridge Raptors. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Raptors will host the Bears at 7:30 p.m. CST at Cottage Grove Ice Arena and the Ponies will play against the Cadets at 7 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center.