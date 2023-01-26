Stillwater Area Ponies beat Woodbury Royals in overtime

The Stillwater Area Ponies hosted the Woodbury Royals in the action on Wednesday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Stillwater prevailed. The final score was 4-3.

Stillwater's Brody Dustin scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Aiden Grossklaus.

Five goals were scored in the second period with the score being tied at 3-3 going in to the second break.

In overtime, it took 5:08 before Brody Dustin scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Will Kane and Ty Tuccitto.

Coming up:

The Ponies host Forest Lake on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at St Croix Valley Recreation Center. The Royals visit St. Louis Park to play the Orioles on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.