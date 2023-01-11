SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Stenstrom scores twice in Fergus Falls Otters' win over Little Falls Flyers

The Fergus Falls Otters beat the hosting Little Falls Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 10, 2023 11:34 PM
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Shane Zierden.

Coming up:

The Flyers play Princeton away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Otters will face Red Lake Falls at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.

