Stenstrom scores twice in Fergus Falls Otters' win over Little Falls Flyers

The Fergus Falls Otters beat the hosting Little Falls Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Shane Zierden.

Coming up:

The Flyers play Princeton away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Otters will face Red Lake Falls at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.