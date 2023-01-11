Stenstrom scores twice in Fergus Falls Otters' win over Little Falls Flyers
The Fergus Falls Otters beat the hosting Little Falls Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday.
The Fergus Falls Otters beat the hosting Little Falls Flyers 4-2 on Tuesday.
Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Otters led 3-2 going in to the third period.
Kellen Stenstrom increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third period, assisted by Brayden Nelson and Shane Zierden.
Coming up:
The Flyers play Princeton away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton First Bank & Trust Ice Arena. The Otters will face Red Lake Falls at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars.