Stenger scores 2 in Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights' win over St. Thomas Academy Cadets

The Benilde-St. Margaret's Red Knights won against the hosting St. Thomas Academy Cadets 4-2 on Thursday.

The first period was scoreless, and within the first minute of the second period, the Red Knights took the lead when Wes Berg beat the goalie.

Early, Tommy Cronin scored a goal, making the score 1-1.

Red Knights' Drew Stewart tallied a goal in the second period, making the score 2-1.

The Red Knights made it 3-1 with a goal from Mason Stenger.

Tommy Cronin narrowed the gap to 3-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Jordan Tacheny and Patch Cronin.

Mason Stenger increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later.

The Red Knights have now won six straight road games.

Next games:

Both teams are back in action on Saturday, with the Cadets hosting the Zephyrs at 2 p.m. CST at St. Thomas Ice Arena and the Red Knights visiting the Spuds at 5 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.