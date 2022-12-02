Steffen's two goals net Roseville Area Raiders victory over South St. Paul Packers

The Roseville Area Raiders beat the visiting South St. Paul Packers on Thursday, ending 8-3.

The hosting Raiders took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jacob Villella. Riley Lackner and Elliott Marr assisted.

The Raiders' Luke Steffen increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Daniel Tschida and Landon Steffen.

The Raiders increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first when Luke Steffen scored again, assisted by Charlie Krey.

The Packers narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Joe Schaefer late in the first, assisted by Ray Rozales.

Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Raiders led 7-3 going in to the third period.

Charlie Krey increased the lead to 8-3 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Egan Hiber and Cooper Stevens .

Coming up:

The Packers play against Park Rapids-Menahga-Nevis-Walker-Hackensack-Akeley on Friday at 3:45 p.m. CST at Roseville Ice Arena. The Raiders will face St. Paul Academy on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Princeton Tigers.