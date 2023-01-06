Star-studded White Bear Lake Area Bears win again in game against Forest Lake Rangers

The White Bear Lake Area Bears are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Forest Lake Rangers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 6-1 and White Bear Lake Area now has four wins in a row.

The Bears opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Aiden Welch scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Brady Borgestad and Joe Belisle.

The Bears increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Jack Stanius scored, assisted by Charlie Olsen.

The Bears increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Brady Borgestad in the first period, assisted by Nolan Roed and Joe Belisle.

The Bears scored two goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

Riley Middendorf narrowed the gap to 5-1 early in the third period, assisted by Caden Speidel.

Brady Borgestad increased the lead to 6-1 two minutes later, assisted by Aiden Welch and Joe Belisle.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Bears will host the Titans at 2 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden and the Rangers will play against the Raptors at 6 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.