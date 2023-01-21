Star-studded White Bear Lake Area Bears have claimed another win

The White Bear Lake Area Bears continue to stay strong. When the team played the Woodbury Royals on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. White Bear Lake Area won the game 6-2 and now has eight successive wins.

The Royals took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Aiden Grossklaus.

The Bears' Joe Belisle tied it up 1-1 late into the first, assisted by Will Distad and Jack Stanius.

The Bears took the lead early into the second period when Jack Stanius found the back of the net, assisted by Will Distad.

Halfway through, Charlie Olsen scored a goal, assisted by Joe Belisle and Michael Delaney, making the score 3-1.

The Royals narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Brock Alberts scored, assisted by Joey Moeller.

Nolan Roed increased the lead to 4-2 four minutes later, assisted by Jack Stanius and Blake Eckerle.

Jack Stanius increased the lead to 5-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Aiden Welch and Joe Belisle.

Jack Stanius increased the lead to 6-2 one minute later, assisted by Nolan Roed and Joe Belisle.

Next up:

The Bears host the Grand Rapids Thunderhawks on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at TCO Sports Garden - Vadnais Heights. The Royals will face Roseville Area at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at M Health Fairview Sports Center.