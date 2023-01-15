Star-studded Wayzata Trojans win again in game against Hopkins Royals

The Wayzata Trojans are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Hopkins Royals on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-0 and Wayzata now has four wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Trojans took the lead when Ben Kearin scored the first goal assisted by Jake Mattson.

The Trojans increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute when Jacob Kvasnicka found the back of the net, assisted by Luke Miller and Rhys Wallin.

The Trojans made it 3-0 when Jacob Kvasnicka beat the goalie, late into the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Next up:

The Royals play Bloomington Kennedy away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden. The Trojans will face Lakeville North at home on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Plymouth Ice Center.