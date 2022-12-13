Star-studded Warroad Warriors win again in game against Rock Ridge Wolverines

The Warroad Warriors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Rock Ridge Wolverines on Friday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and Warroad now has four wins in a row.

The visiting Warriors took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Wyatt Hennum. Garrett Hennum and Hampton Slukynsky assisted.

The Warriors' Jayson Shaugabay increased the lead to 2-0 late into the first, assisted by Carson Pilgrim and Will Hardwick.

Carson Pilgrim scored early in the second period, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Ryan Lund.

Jayson Shaugabay then tallied a goal as he scored again, late, making the score 4-0. Taven James assisted.

The Warriors increased the lead to 5-0, after only five seconds into the third period when Carson Pilgrim beat the goalie yet again.

Erick Comstock increased the lead to 6-0 nine minutes later, assisted by Taven James and Wyatt Hennum.

In the end the 7-0 goal came from Carson Pilgrim who increased the Warriors' lead, assisted by Jayson Shaugabay and Murray Marvin-Cordes, in the middle of the third period. The 7-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next up:

The Wolverines play Duluth Denfeld away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Duluth Heritage Sports Center. The Warriors will face Grand Rapids at home on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at IRA Civic Center - Grand Rapids.