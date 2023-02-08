Star-studded Warroad Warriors have claimed another win
The Warroad Warriors continue to stay strong. When the team played East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Warroad won the game 3-2 and now has 22 successive wins.
The Warroad Warriors continue to stay strong. When the team played East Grand Forks Green Wave on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Warroad won the game 3-2 and now has 22 successive wins.
Next up:
The Warriors travel to Bemidji on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena. The Green Wave will face St. Cloud Cathedral on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST at East Grand Forks Civic Arena.