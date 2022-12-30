Star-studded Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines have claimed another win

The Wadena-Deer Creek Wolverines continue to stay strong. When the team played the Little Falls Flyers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Wadena-Deer Creek won the game 5-4 and now has five successive wins.

The hosting Flyers took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Ryan Oothoudt. Carter Oothoudt assisted.

The Wolverines tied the game 1-1 with a goal from Aron Sutherland in the middle of the first period, assisted by Cole Woods.

The Flyers' Matt Filippi took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Aaron Marod and Luke Avery.

The second period ended with a 5-3 lead for the Wolverines.

Carter Oothoudt narrowed the gap to 5-4 in the third period, assisted by Ryan Oothoudt.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Flyers will play the Lumberjacks at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bemidji Community Arena, and the Wolverines will play the Lakers at 7:30 p.m. CST at Kent Freeman Arena.