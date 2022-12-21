Star-studded Two Rivers Warriors win again in game against South St. Paul Packers

The Two Rivers Warriors are hard to stop at the moment, and against the South St. Paul Packers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-1 and Two Rivers now has five wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Warriors took the lead when Casey Ball scored the first goal assisted by Will Auran.

The Packers tied the score 1-1 three minutes into the period when Roddick Simons scored.

Warriors' Nate Rohrer tallied a goal halfway through, making the score 2-1. Eddie Auran and Preston Gamer assisted.

Halfway through, Eddie Auran scored a goal, assisted by Vincent Schuehle, making the score 3-1.

Next games:

The Packers play against Coon Rapids on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at West St. Paul Ice Arena. The Warriors will face Rochester John Marshall on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Coon Rapids Ice Center.