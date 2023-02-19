Star-studded Totino-Grace Eagles win again in game against Woodbury Royals

The Totino-Grace Eagles are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Woodbury Royals on Saturday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-2 and Totino-Grace now has four wins in a row.

The Eagles opened strong, early in the game with Clayton Derr scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Shane Dean and Keegan Kiedrowski.

The Royals tied it up 1-1 in the first period when Ethan Hansen scored, assisted by JJ Minor and Joey Moeller.

The Eagles took the lead with a goal from Gabe Gallivan late in the first period, assisted by Shane Dean and Clayton Derr.

Matthew Tarlton tied the game 2-2 early into the third period, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus and Ethan Hansen.

Thomas Quast took the lead five minutes later, assisted by Tre Peck.

Sam DeYoung increased the lead to 4-2 three minutes later, assisted by Tre Peck and Carson Border.

Carson Border increased the lead to 5-2 two minutes later, assisted by Clayton Derr and Thomas Quast.

The Royals were called for no penalties, while the Eagles received no penalties.

Next games:

The Royals will travel to the Stillwater Area Ponies on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST. The Eagles will face Centennial on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST.