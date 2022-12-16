Star-studded St. Thomas Academy Cadets have claimed another win
The St. Thomas Academy Cadets continue to stay strong. When the team played the Chaska Hawks on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. St. Thomas Academy won the game 6-0 and now has six successive wins.
The Cadets took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Will Dosan. Jimmy Zavoral assisted.
The Cadets increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Tommy Cronin in the middle of the first, assisted by Tommy Kertz.
The Cadets' Max Candon increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Brody Deitz and Tommy Cronin.
The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Cadets.
Next games:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Cadets hosting the Fire at 3 p.m. CST at Victoria Recreation Center, and the Hawks playing the Trojans at 2 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.