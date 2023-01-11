Star-studded St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders win again in game against Pine City Area Dragons
The St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Pine City Area Dragons on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 7-0 and St. Cloud Cathedral now has five wins in a row.
Coming up:
The Dragons host Cambridge-Isanti on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center. The Crusaders host Hermantown to play the Hawks on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Hockey Arena.