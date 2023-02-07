Star-studded Southwest Christian Stars win again in game against Waconia Wildcats

The Southwest Christian Stars are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Waconia Wildcats on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 4-1 and Southwest Christian now has four wins in a row.

The Stars started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Eli Hoffman scoring in the first period, assisted by Tate Hardacre and Jared Greiner.

The Wildcats' Luke Puchner tied it up late into the first period, assisted by Colton Rieck and Drew Puchner.

Eli Hoffman scored early in the second period, assisted by Jared Greiner and Tate Hardacre.

Kaden Feltmann increased the lead to 3-1 early into the third period, assisted by Caleb Swenson and Tate Hardacre.

Tate Hardacre increased the lead to 4-1 nine minutes later.

Coming up:

The Stars travel to Delano on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Delano Area Sports Arena. The Wildcats host Bloomington Kennedy to play the Eagles on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.