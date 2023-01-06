Star-studded Sartell Sabres have claimed another win
The Sartell Sabres continue to stay strong. When the team played the St. Cloud Tigers on Thursday, they claimed yet another victory. Sartell won the game 4-1 and now has six successive wins.
The Sabres took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Anthony Colatrella. Baylor Stebbins assisted.
The Sabres' Jack Schmitz increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Elliot Testa.
The Sabres increased the lead to 3-0 early in the second period when Carter Bollinger netted one, assisted by Kyan Rieder.
Six minutes into the period, Joe Hess scored a goal, assisted by Max Kiffmeyer, making the score 3-1.
Anthony Colatrella increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.
Coming up:
The Tigers play against Gentry Academy on Tuesday at 6 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena. The Sabres will face Roseau on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Municipal Athletic Complex.