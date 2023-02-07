Star-studded Roseau Rams win again in game against Thief River Falls Prowlers

The Roseau Rams are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Thief River Falls Prowlers on Monday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 3-0 and Roseau now has four wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and halfway through the second period, the Rams took the lead when Noah Urness scored the first goal.

Jake Halvorson increased the lead to 2-0 early into the third period, assisted by Preston Lundbohm.

In the end the 3-0 goal came from Noah Urness who increased the Rams' lead, halfway through the third. That left the final score at 3-0.

Coming up:

The Prowlers host the Red Lake Falls Eagles in the next game at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars. The same day, the Rams will host the Roughriders at 6 p.m. CST at New Prague Trojans.