Star-studded Rock Ridge Wolverines have claimed another win

The Rock Ridge Wolverines continue to stay strong. When the team played the North Shore Storm on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. Rock Ridge won the game 6-0 and now has five successive wins.

The Wolverines took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Levi Flatley. Grady Dimberio assisted.

Four goals were scored in the second period, and the Wolverines led 5-0 going in to the third period.

The Wolverines made it 6-0 when Ian Mikulich netted one, assisted by Sam Troutwine and Dylan Hedley early in the third period. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

The Storm will travel to the Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Hibbing Memorial Arena. The Wolverines will face Princeton at home on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at Iron Trail Motors Event Center.