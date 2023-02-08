High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Boys

Star-studded Rochester John Marshall Rockets win again in game against Austin Packers

The Rochester John Marshall Rockets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Austin Packers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Rochester John Marshall now has six wins in a row.

img_500245565_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 07, 2023 10:09 PM
Coming up:

The Rockets host Owatonna on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Packers will face Faribault on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.

