Star-studded Rochester John Marshall Rockets win again in game against Austin Packers
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Austin Packers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Rochester John Marshall now has six wins in a row.
The Rochester John Marshall Rockets are hard to stop at the moment, and against the Austin Packers on Tuesday, they claimed yet another victory. The game finished 5-1 and Rochester John Marshall now has six wins in a row.
Coming up:
The Rockets host Owatonna on Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Rochester Recreation Center. The Packers will face Faribault on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Faribault Ice Arena.